The CEO of Minerals Technologies (MTX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Minerals Technologies (MTX), Douglas Dietrich, bought shares of MTX for $49.11K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Dietrich’s holding in the company by 1.78% to a total of $2.79 million.

The company has a one-year high of $63.75 and a one-year low of $27.29. MTX’s market cap is $1.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60. Currently, Minerals Technologies has an average volume of 225.98K.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate and processed mineral product quicklime, and mines mineral ores then processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc. The Refractories segment produces monolithic and shaped refractory materials and specialty products, also provides services and sells application and measurement equipment, and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products. The Energy Services segment provides services to improve the production, costs, compliance, and environmental impact of activities performed in oil and gas industry. The company was founded on February 19, 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.