The CEO of MEI Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of MEI Pharma (MEIP), Daniel Phd Gold, exercised options to buy 275,500 MEIP shares at $1.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $432.5K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Phd Gold’s holding in the company by 154.66% to a total of $1.35 million. Following Daniel Phd Gold’s last MEIP Buy transaction on December 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.46 and a one-year low of $0.72.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.75, reflecting a -69.8% downside. Starting in August 2019, MEIP received 21 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including SunTrust Robinson and H.C. Wainwright, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on MEIP: