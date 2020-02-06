The CEO of ManpowerGroup is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of ManpowerGroup (MAN), Jonas Prising, exercised options to sell 51,629 MAN shares at $52.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.87M.

Following Jonas Prising’s last MAN Sell transaction on February 03, 2017, the stock climbed by 3.9%. This is Prising’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on KSS back in November 2017

The company has a one-year high of $100.99 and a one-year low of $78.14. Currently, ManpowerGroup has an average volume of 454.06K. MAN’s market cap is $5.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.60.

The insider sentiment on ManpowerGroup has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.