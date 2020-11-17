The CEO of Mackinac Financial (MFNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Mackinac Financial (MFNC), Paul Davison Tobias, bought shares of MFNC for $48.86K.

Following Paul Davison Tobias’ last MFNC Buy transaction on August 10, 2012, the stock climbed by 7.4%. In addition to Paul Davison Tobias, 3 other MFNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mackinac Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.76 million and quarterly net profit of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.89 million and had a net profit of $3.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.75 and a one-year low of $6.52. MFNC’s market cap is $129 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.90.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mackinac Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary mBank, engages in the provision of general commercial banking business. It offers loan and deposit products. The firm’s banking services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. The company was founded on December 16, 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, MI.