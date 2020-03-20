The CEO of LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), Scott Howe, bought shares of RAMP for $28.94K.

Following Scott Howe’s last RAMP Buy transaction on May 29, 2015, the stock climbed by 11.6%.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of $38.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.02 million and had a net profit of $1.06 billion. The company has a one-year high of $61.69 and a one-year low of $23.44. Currently, LiveRamp Holdings has an average volume of 806.73K.

Starting in March 2019, RAMP received 23 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including First Analysis and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Scott Howe's trades have generated a 26.5% average return based on past transactions.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The company’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. LiveRamp Holdings was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.