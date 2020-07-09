The CEO of Ligand Pharma is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of Ligand Pharma (LGND), John L. Higgins, exercised options to buy 4,315 LGND shares at $70.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $302.1K.

Following John L. Higgins’ last LGND Buy transaction on July 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 20.5%. This recent transaction increases John L. Higgins’ holding in the company by 2.19% to a total of $22.91 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $124.97 and a one-year low of $57.24. Currently, Ligand Pharma has an average volume of 208.24K.

Starting in April 2020, LGND received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Ligand Pharma has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M. Evans in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.