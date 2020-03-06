The CEO of Leidos Holdings (LDOS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), Roger Krone, bought shares of LDOS for $16.07K.

Following Roger Krone’s last LDOS Buy transaction on March 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 76.8%.

Based on Leidos Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.65 billion and had a net profit of $188 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.84 and a one-year low of $61.74. Currently, Leidos Holdings has an average volume of 975.95K.

Seven different firms, including Argus Research and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.