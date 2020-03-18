The CEO of Korn Ferry (KFY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Korn Ferry (KFY), Gary Burnison, bought shares of KFY for $51.39K.

This is Burnison’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Korn Ferry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $528 million and quarterly net profit of $19.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $486 million and had a net profit of $44.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.81 and a one-year low of $23.25. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 440.49K.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy.