The CEO of Korn Ferry (KFY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Korn Ferry (KFY), Gary Burnison, bought shares of KFY for $28.55K.

Following Gary Burnison’s last KFY Buy transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $43.99 and a one-year low of $21.45. KFY’s market cap is $1.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.20. Currently, Korn Ferry has an average volume of 283.44K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.67, reflecting a -19.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Korn Ferry has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Korn Ferry engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It’s solutions include organizational strategy, talent acquisition, rewards & benefits, assessment & succession and leadership development. The company helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. Korn Ferry was founded by Richard M. Ferry on November 14, 1969 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.