The CEO of Kinder Morgan (KMI) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Kinder Morgan (KMI), Steven Kean, bought shares of KMI for $93K.

In addition to Steven Kean, 3 other KMI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

KMI’s market cap is $44.21B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a one-year high of $22.58 and a one-year low of $18.40. Currently, Kinder Morgan has an average volume of 13.70M.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold KMI with a $21.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.58M worth of KMI shares and purchased $6.31M worth of KMI shares. The insider sentiment on Kinder Morgan has been neutral according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas; gasoline; crude oil; carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals; and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.