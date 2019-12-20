The CEO of Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Jernigan Capital (JCAP), John Good, bought shares of JCAP for $137.5K.

This recent transaction increases John Good’s holding in the company by 2.5% to a total of $5.55 million.

Based on Jernigan Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.25 million and quarterly net profit of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.71 million and had a net profit of $15.87 million. JCAP’s market cap is $443.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a one-year high of $22.20 and a one-year low of $17.21.

Starting in August 2019, JCAP received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the provision of debt and equity capital. Its investments include mortgage loans typically coupled with equity interests as well as outright ownership of self-storage facilities. The company was founded by Dean Jernigan in October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.