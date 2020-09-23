The CEO of J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of J & J Snack Foods (JJSF), Gerald Shreiber, bought shares of JJSF for $835K.

This is Shreiber’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $196.84 and a one-year low of $105.67. JJSF’s market cap is $2.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 67.40. Currently, J & J Snack Foods has an average volume of 264.43K.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment offers soft pretzel products including Superpretzel, frozen juice treats and desserts, including Luigi’s real Italian ice, Minute Maid juice bars and soft frozen lemonade, Whole Fruit frozen fruit bars and sorbet, Philly Swirl cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and dough enrobed handheld products including Patio burritos. The Frozen Beverages segment provides frozen beverages to the food service industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada; as well as repair and maintenance service. The company was founded by Gerald B. Shreiber on September 27, 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ.