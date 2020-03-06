The CEO of iRobot is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of iRobot (IRBT), Colin Angle, exercised options to buy 36,175 IRBT shares at $22.86 a share, for a total transaction value of $827K. The options were close to expired and Colin Angle retained stocks.

Following this transaction Colin Angle’s holding in the company was increased by 8.49% to a total of $22.21 million. Following Colin Angle’s last IRBT Buy transaction on March 03, 2014, the stock climbed by 5.6%.

Based on iRobot’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $425 million and quarterly net profit of $20.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $25.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $132.30 and a one-year low of $42.41. IRBT’s market cap is $1.41B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.15.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.