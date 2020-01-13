The CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Jong Joseph Kim, bought shares of INO for $69.98K.

This is Kim’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Jong Joseph Kim’s holding in the company by 1.12% to a total of $6.29 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 968.49K. The company has a one-year high of $5.11 and a one-year low of $1.92. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.1422.

Starting in January 2019, INO received 55 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.