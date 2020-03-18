The CEO of IMAX (IMAX) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of IMAX (IMAX), Richard Gelfond, bought shares of IMAX for $196.3K.

This is Gelfond’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Richard Gelfond’s holding in the company by 4.6% to a total of $4.07 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMAX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $124 million and quarterly net profit of $18.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $1.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $6.09. Currently, IMAX has an average volume of 997.37K.

Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Barrington, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.