The CEO of Howard Hughes (HHC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Howard Hughes (HHC), Paul Layne, bought shares of HHC for $249.7K.

Following this transaction Paul Layne’s holding in the company was increased by 7.91% to a total of $2.94 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.42 and a one-year low of $88.89. HHC’s market cap is $3.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.53. Currently, Howard Hughes has an average volume of 203.41K.

The insider sentiment on Howard Hughes has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments.