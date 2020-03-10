The CEO of Groupon (GRPN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Groupon (GRPN), Rich Williams, bought shares of GRPN for $100.1K.

This recent transaction increases Rich Williams’ holding in the company by 2.62% to a total of $4.31 million.

Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 13.68M. The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $0.97.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment.