The CEO of Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC), David Golub, bought shares of GBDC for $1.3M.

In addition to David Golub, 2 other GBDC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases David Golub’s holding in the company by 1.06% to a total of $124 million.

Based on Golub Capital Bdc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $145 million and quarterly net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.85 million and had a net profit of $19.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.14 and a one-year low of $9.08. Currently, Golub Capital Bdc has an average volume of 213.99K.

The insider sentiment on Golub Capital Bdc has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Golub Capital BDC Inc engages in the business of investment. It seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans. The company was founded in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.