The CEO of Franklin Covey Company (FC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Franklin Covey Company (FC), Robert Whitman, bought shares of FC for $2.53M.

This recent transaction increases Robert Whitman’s holding in the company by 65.46% to a total of $20.08 million. Following Robert Whitman’s last FC Buy transaction on January 18, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Franklin Covey Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.17 million and quarterly net profit of $5.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.85 and a one-year low of $20.52. Currently, Franklin Covey Company has an average volume of 36.15K.

Starting in December 2018, FC received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franklin Covey Co. engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other.