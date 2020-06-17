The CEO of Emcore (EMKR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Emcore (EMKR), Jeffrey Rittichier, bought shares of EMKR for $46.8K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Rittichier’s holding in the company was increased by 5.97% to a total of $831K. This is Rittichier’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Emcore’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.85 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,081,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.99 million. Currently, Emcore has an average volume of 55.28K. The company has a one-year high of $3.72 and a one-year low of $1.46.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.27, reflecting a -40.2% downside. Starting in June 2019, EMKR received 19 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Northland Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

