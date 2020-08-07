The CEO of Ehealth (EHTH) is Buying Shares

On August 5, the CEO of Ehealth (EHTH), Scott Flanders, bought shares of EHTH for $3.58M.

Following Scott Flanders’ last EHTH Buy transaction on May 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.7%. Following this transaction Scott Flanders’ holding in the company was increased by 8.05% to a total of $50.69 million.

Based on Ehealth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.77 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,370,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $152.19 and a one-year low of $52.71. EHTH’s market cap is $1.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.82, reflecting a -45.0% downside. Nine different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2020, EHTH received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Ehealth has been neutral according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segment. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.