The CEO of Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Thomas P. Majewski, bought shares of ECC for $6,070.

This recent transaction increases Thomas P. Majewski’s holding in the company by 1.67% to a total of $370.9K. In addition to Thomas P. Majewski, one other ECC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.41 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Eagle Point Credit Company has an average volume of 264.06K.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.