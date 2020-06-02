The CEO of Dollar General is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of Dollar General (DG), Todd Vasos, exercised options to sell 165,524 DG shares at $60.36 a share, for a total transaction value of $31.63M.

Following Todd Vasos’ last DG Sell transaction on September 14, 2015, the stock climbed by 125.9%.

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.45 billion and quarterly net profit of $650 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.62 billion and had a net profit of $385 million. The company has a one-year high of $194.84 and a one-year low of $125.00. DG’s market cap is $48.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.80.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.30, reflecting a -5.8% downside.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.