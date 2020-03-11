The CEO of Culp (CULP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Culp (CULP), Robert George Culp, bought shares of CULP for $47.26K.

In addition to Robert George Culp, 4 other CULP executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Robert George Culp’s holding in the company was increased by 2.66% to a total of $1.83 million.

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $7.26. Currently, Culp has an average volume of 54.46K. CULP’s market cap is $91.69M and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.63.

The insider sentiment on Culp has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Culp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand.