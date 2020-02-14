The CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), Christopher William Eccleshare, exercised options to buy 22,500 CCO shares at $1.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $26.1K. The options were close to expired and Christopher William Eccleshare retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Christopher William Eccleshare’s holding in the company by 1.99% to a total of $3.11 million.

The company has a one-year high of $5.76 and a one-year low of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.