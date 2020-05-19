The CEO of Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Cardiff Oncology (CRDF), Erlander Mark, bought shares of CRDF for $9,999.

Following this transaction Erlander Mark’s holding in the company was increased by 109.68% to a total of $25.4K. In addition to Erlander Mark, 7 other CRDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cardiff Oncology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.7K and GAAP net loss of -$4,088,562. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.02K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.9 million. Currently, Cardiff Oncology has an average volume of 471.99K. The company has a one-year high of $3.46 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Starting in May 2019, CRDF received 19 Buy ratings in a row.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.