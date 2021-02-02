The CEO of Boot Barn is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Boot Barn (BOOT), James Grant Conroy, exercised options to sell 58,553 BOOT shares at $28.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.31M.

Following James Grant Conroy’s last BOOT Sell transaction on August 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 29.1%. This is Conroy’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PRTY back in September 2020

Based on Boot Barn’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $302 million and quarterly net profit of $29.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $284 million and had a net profit of $24.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $62.50 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 459.38K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.73, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Boot Barn has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Grant Conroy’s trades have generated a 42.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

