The CEO of Blucora (BCOR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Blucora (BCOR), Christopher William Walters, bought shares of BCOR for $185K.

Following this transaction Christopher William Walters’ holding in the company was increased by 11.09% to a total of $1.95 million. This is Walters’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blucora’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $263 million and GAAP net loss of -$315,494,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $194 million and had a net profit of $31.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.51 and a one-year low of $8.66. Currently, Blucora has an average volume of 263.55K.

Starting in January 2020, BCOR received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Blucora has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher William Walters’ trades have generated a -16.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment distributes products and services through financial advisors who affiliate with HD Vest’s subsidiaries as independent contractors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions. The company brands include TaxAct and HD Vest. Blucora was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.