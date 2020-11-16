The CEO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) is Buying Shares

On November 12, the CEO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), Howard Levkowitz, bought shares of TCPC for $218.9K.

This recent transaction increases Howard Levkowitz’s holding in the company by 10.76% to a total of $2.31 million.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $48.58 million and quarterly net profit of $46.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.62 million and had a net profit of $18.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.76 and a one-year low of $4.02. TCPC’s market cap is $629 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.42, reflecting a -6.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on BlackRock TCP Capital has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.