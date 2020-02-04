The CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Jean Jacques Bienaime, exercised options to buy 1,000 BMRN shares at $21.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $21.51K.

Following Jean Jacques Bienaime’s last BMRN Buy transaction on November 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $455 million and quarterly net profit of $55.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $353 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.13 and a one-year low of $62.88.

12 different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its products include Aldurazyme, Brineura, Kuvan, Naglazyme, Palynziq and Vimizim.

