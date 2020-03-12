The CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Jean Jacques Bienaime, bought shares of BMRN for $2,831.

Following Jean Jacques Bienaime’s last BMRN Buy transaction on February 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $448 million and quarterly net profit of $15.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $353 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.10 and a one-year low of $62.88.

12 different firms, including Barclays and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on BioMarin Pharmaceutical has been positive according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

