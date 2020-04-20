The CEO of AxoGen (AXGN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of AxoGen (AXGN), Karen Zaderej, bought shares of AXGN for $55.92K.

This recent transaction increases Karen Zaderej’s holding in the company by 1.8% to a total of $5.08 million.

Based on AxoGen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.16 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,038,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.85 and a one-year low of $7.16.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.