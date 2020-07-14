The CEO of Aspen Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of Aspen Group (ASPU), Michael Mathews, exercised options to buy 66,667 ASPU shares at $2.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $152K. The options were close to expired and Michael Mathews retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Michael Mathews’ holding in the company by 11.72% to a total of $5.97 million. Following Michael Mathews’ last ASPU Buy transaction on July 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$664,563. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.75 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 280.41K.

Starting in August 2019, ASPU received 34 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, reflecting a -32.4% downside. Six different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $112.5K worth of ASPU shares and purchased $152K worth of ASPU shares. The insider sentiment on Aspen Group has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Mathews' trades have generated a 41.1% average return based on past transactions.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.