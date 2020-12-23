The CEO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Christopher Richard Anzalone, exercised options to buy 40,510 ARWR shares at $5.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $232K.

Following Christopher Richard Anzalone’s last ARWR Buy transaction on October 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 50.3%. This is Anzalone’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $82.06 and a one-year low of $19.51. ARWR’s market cap is $8.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -97.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.25.

Nine different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.56, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.83M worth of ARWR shares and purchased $232K worth of ARWR shares. The insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Richard Anzalone's trades have generated a -38.4% average return based on past transactions.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.