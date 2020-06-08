The CEO of Aqua Metals (AQMS) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Aqua Metals (AQMS), Cotton Stephen, bought shares of AQMS for $43.56K.

Following this transaction Cotton Stephen’s holding in the company was increased by 7.37% to a total of $636.7K. This is Stephen’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Aqua Metals has an average volume of 651.57K. The company has a one-year high of $2.21 and a one-year low of $0.33.

The insider sentiment on Aqua Metals has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cotton Stephen’s trades have generated a -28.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the production of recycled lead through an electro-chemical process. It sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.