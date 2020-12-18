The CEO of Ametek is Exercising Options

On December 16 it was reported that the CEO of Ametek (AME), David Zapico, exercised options to sell 83,040 AME shares at $50.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $9.78M.

Following David Zapico’s last AME Sell transaction on August 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.7%. In addition to David Zapico, one other AME executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $121.69 and a one-year low of $54.82. Currently, Ametek has an average volume of 789.18K. AME’s market cap is $27.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.00, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ametek has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets. The Electromechanical segment supplies automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.