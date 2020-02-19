The CEO of American Equity Investment Life is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of American Equity Investment Life (AEL), John Matovina, exercised options to sell 27,750 AEL shares at $9.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $918K.

Following John Matovina’s last AEL Sell transaction on December 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on American Equity Investment Life’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $667 million and quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $622 million and had a net profit of $53.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.16 and a one-year low of $20.16. Currently, American Equity Investment Life has an average volume of 468.95K.

The insider sentiment on American Equity Investment Life has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Matovina’s trades have generated a -0.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. engages in the development and sale of annuity and life insurance products through its subsidiaries. It focuses on issuing fixed index and fixed rate annuities. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.