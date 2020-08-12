The CEO of America First Tax Exempt (ATAX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of America First Tax Exempt (ATAX), Daffer Chad, bought shares of ATAX for $75K.

Following this transaction Daffer Chad L’s holding in the company was increased by 4.13% to a total of $1.96 million. In addition to Daffer Chad, one other ATAX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on America First Tax Exempt’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.59 million and quarterly net profit of $4.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.14 million and had a net profit of $3.89 million. ATAX’s market cap is $280 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a one-year high of $8.18 and a one-year low of $3.52.

The insider sentiment on America First Tax Exempt has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued t provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment is comprised of the operations of ATAX Vantage Holdings, LLC, which holds non-controlling equity investments in certain multifamily projects and has issued property notes receivable due from other multifamily projects. The company was founded on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.