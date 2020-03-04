The CEO of Alpha Pro Tech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Alpha Pro Tech (APT), Lloyd Hoffman, exercised options to sell 301,667 APT shares at $2.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $10.4M.

Following Lloyd Hoffman’s last APT Sell transaction on November 26, 2014, the stock climbed by 16.2%. In addition to Lloyd Hoffman, 4 other APT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $41.59 and a one-year low of $3.20. APT’s market cap is $206.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 84.57.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets.