The CEO of Agile Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), Alfred Altomari, exercised options to buy 16,541 AGRX shares at $0.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.74K. The options were close to expired and Alfred Altomari retained stocks.

Following this transaction Alfred Altomari’s holding in the company was increased by 5.8% to a total of $853.8K. Following Alfred Altomari’s last AGRX Buy transaction on June 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $4.77 and a one-year low of $0.35.

Starting in October 2019, AGRX received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Janney Montgomery and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Agile Therapeutics has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.