The CEO of 2U is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of 2U (TWOU), Christopher Paucek, exercised options to buy 35,639 TWOU shares at $1.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $64.86K. The options were close to expired and Christopher Paucek retained stocks.

Following this transaction Christopher Paucek’s holding in the company was increased by 5.44% to a total of $24.69 million. In addition to Christopher Paucek, one other TWOU executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 2U’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and GAAP net loss of -$60,106,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.34 and a one-year low of $11.37.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold TWOU. Starting in May 2020, TWOU received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Barrington and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on 2U has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Read More on TWOU: