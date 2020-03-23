The CEO & Director of Noble Energy (NBL) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & Director of Noble Energy (NBL), David Stover, bought shares of NBL for $149.8K.

Following this transaction David Stover’s holding in the company was increased by 5.33% to a total of $2.87 million. In addition to David Stover, 3 other NBL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Noble Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $824 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.40 and a one-year low of $2.73.

Eight different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Noble Energy has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Noble Energy, Inc. operates as an exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa, Other International and Midstream.

