The CEO & Chairman of Fortress Transportation (FTAI) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & Chairman of Fortress Transportation (FTAI), Joseph Adams, bought shares of FTAI for $52.3K.

Following this transaction Joseph Adams’ holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $28.35K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fortress Transportation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $163 million and quarterly net profit of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $1.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.73 and a one-year low of $3.69. Currently, Fortress Transportation has an average volume of 604.89K.

Starting in February 2020, FTAI received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate.

Read More on FTAI: