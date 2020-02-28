The CEO, Chairman of Cimpress (CMPR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO, Chairman of Cimpress (CMPR), Robert Keane, bought shares of CMPR for $32.93M.

This is Keane’s first Buy trade following 81 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Robert Keane’s holding in the company by 73.34% to a total of $278 million.

The company has a one-year high of $145.09 and a one-year low of $73.74. CMPR’s market cap is $3.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.38. Currently, Cimpress has an average volume of 283.72K.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.