The CEO, Chair of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO, Chair of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Greg Carmichael, bought shares of FITB for $3.39M.

Following this transaction Greg Carmichael’s holding in the company was increased by 36.74% to a total of $21.63 million. Following Greg Carmichael’s last FITB Buy transaction on February 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $32.82 and a one-year low of $11.10. FITB’s market cap is $21.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Eight different firms, including Argus Research and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.08, reflecting a -11.2% downside. Starting in January 2021, FITB received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $280.1K worth of FITB shares and purchased $3.39M worth of FITB shares. The insider sentiment on Fifth Third Bancorp has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.