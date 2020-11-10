The CEO & Board Chair of Eastman Chemical is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO & Board Chair of Eastman Chemical (EMN), Mark Costa, exercised options to sell 33,000 EMN shares at $38.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.87M.

Following Mark Costa’s last EMN Sell transaction on May 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 28.1%. In addition to Mark Costa, 2 other EMN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $93.10 and a one-year low of $34.44. EMN’s market cap is $12.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.67, reflecting a -1.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eastman Chemical has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. The Advanced Materials segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The Chemical Intermediates segment consists of large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support operating segments with advantaged cost positions. The Fiber segment offers cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media, primarily cigarette filters. The company was founded by George Eastman in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, TN.