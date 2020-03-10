The CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres of Huntsman (HUN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO Asia Pacific and Div Pres of Huntsman (HUN), Anthony Hankins, bought shares of HUN for $80.16K.

In addition to Anthony Hankins, 12 other HUN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Hankins’ first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $15.85. HUN’s market cap is $4.02B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.48.

Four different firms, including Citigroup and Alembic Global, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, HUN received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $73.3K worth of HUN shares and purchased $972.2K worth of HUN shares. The insider sentiment on Huntsman has been positive according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anthony Hankins' trades have generated a 8.7% average return based on past transactions.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

