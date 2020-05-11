The CEO and Director of Saratoga Investment (SAR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO and Director of Saratoga Investment (SAR), Christian Oberbeck, bought shares of SAR for $104.9K.

In addition to Christian Oberbeck, one other SAR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Saratoga Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.25 million and quarterly net profit of $13.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.35 million and had a net profit of $3.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.71 and a one-year low of $5.95. SAR’s market cap is $149 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, reflecting a -39.5% downside. Starting in July 2019, SAR received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Compass Point, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

