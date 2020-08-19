The CEO and Director of Republic Services is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO and Director of Republic Services (RSG), Donald Slager, exercised options to sell 1,275 RSG shares at $33.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $116K.

In addition to Donald Slager, one other RSG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $100.91 and a one-year low of $65.37. Currently, Republic Services has an average volume of 910.62K. RSG’s market cap is $28.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.43, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Republic Services has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.