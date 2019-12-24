The CEO and Chariman of Bd of FMC is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO and Chariman of Bd of FMC (FMC), Pierre Brondeau, exercised options to sell 312,156 FMC shares at $43.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $30.83M.

Following Pierre Brondeau’s last FMC Sell transaction on November 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.4%. In addition to Pierre Brondeau, one other FMC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $101.95 and a one-year low of $60.11. Currently, FMC has an average volume of 991.01K. FMC’s market cap is $13B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.99.

The insider sentiment on FMC has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pierre Brondeau's trades have generated a -7.3% average return based on past transactions.

FMC Corp. engages in the provision of solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segment: FMC Agricultural Solutions.

